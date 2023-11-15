37º
Short, sunny warmup before rain returns to Metro Detroit: What to know

Highs around 60 degrees

Ashlee Baracy, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – Our Wednesday begins cool with some cloud cover, but temps aren’t as chilly as they’ve been.

The clouds will clear out today, allowing sunshine to return. With a southerly breeze, temperatures will top out on either side of 60 degrees.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

More sun before rain

Sunshine and 60s will also make a comeback on Thursday.

Grab the umbrella on Friday. Rain will arrive Friday morning and will last into the early afternoon. That rain will cool us off into the 40s for this weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, low pressure moving from the Gulf of Mexico across Florida will bring heavy rain to the Gulf states. A Pacific storm stalled off California, and another storm in the Northwest will bring rain and mountain snow over the next few days.

