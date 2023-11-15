Several injured in bus crash after driver allegedly runs red light in downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A bus crash in downtown Detroit has left several people injured after a driver allegedly ran a red light.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 14) on Grand River Avenue near I-75.

The crash and injuries could have been worse, but it’s just another example of why people should pay attention while on the road.

“I hope that everybody will be able to walk again,” said Charles Jenkins.

Jenkins and DeJuan Callaway are two men walking home because of the crash involving their bus and another driver who allegedly ran a red light.

“He shot across in front of us, and that’s when she smacked him,” Jenkins said. “She couldn’t stop. She was in full motion.”

Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) Chief Safety Officer Corrie Holmes said about seven people were injured.

“Those particular people have been transported to the hospital,” said Holmes. “So I’ll be following up and checking on their well-being as soon as I get through.”

Jenkins and Callaway are now also in pain from the collision.

“I feel a little pain in my shoulder, and my neck, and my back,” Jenkins said.

“My spinal area below my skull and top part of my shoulders for the time when we tried to brace,” said Callaway. “We weren’t ready,”

At least all injuries were minor, but something in really bad shape was the condition of Callaway’s bike, which was on the front of the bus.

“It was an antic,” Callaway said. “I’m glad all I need is a front rim.”

Both are glad to still be alive, but DDOT wanted to clarify that it’s not at fault.

“Our bus clearly had the right of way, causing the collision,” Holmes said.