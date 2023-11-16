Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum faces possible demolition

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum -- the locally-famous Farmington Hills spot for arcade games, pin ball and some uniquely odd coin-operated machines -- is looking at an uncertain future.

Recent development plans for the strip mall at Orchard Lake and 14 Mile would demolish Marvin’s and put a Meijer in its place.

News on social media about the possible demolition has spread quickly, with many upset with proposal.

A change.org petition to save Marvin’s from the wrecking ball has already a garnered thousands of signatures.

Farmington Hills Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing on the proposal Thursday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m. at city hall on 11 Mile Road.

Those sounding off on social media have called for fans of Marvin’s to show up.