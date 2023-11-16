Registered sex offender charged after ‘several disturbing incidents’ in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 60-year-old registered sex offender was charged with several felonies Thursday, Nov. 16, after he reportedly attempted to break into multiple homes and exposed himself to a doorbell camera.

According to authorities, Scott Allen Schultz attempted Tuesday, Nov. 14, to enter at least three occupied homes on Market Street, exposed himself to a Ring Doorbell Camera and masturbated, and then attempted to enter at least two more homes. The houses were locked.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple 911 calls regarding the incident. Schultz was taken into custody without incident.

Schultz was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted home invasion and indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person. He was charged as a habitual fourth felony offender.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he makes bond, he is required to wear a GPS steel cuff tether, have a mental health assessment and no contact with any of the victims or St. Peter’s Church.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison.