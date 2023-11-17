Former NFL quarterback helps distribute thousands of meals ahead of holidays at Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Thanksgiving came early for the Washtenaw County community as on Thursday, Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti hosted its annual Thankful for You event at its George Gervin GameAbove Center.

EMU partnered with the Hundley Foundation, Chartwells, and Golden Limo to distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Last year, the university hosted a dinner on campus for the event’s first year. A morning meal pick-up option was added this year.

Thursday (Nov. 16) morning, EMU athletes, university president, and former NFL player Brett Hundley with the Hundley Foundation packed more than 200 vehicles with a frozen ham or turkey, meal kit, and pie. At one point, volunteers ran out of meal kits.

“All of them are gone,” said Hundley. “We didn’t even think there would be this many people, but as you can see, the need is real.”

Hundley, who played 18 games at quarterback in the NFL, told Local 4 he is grateful for the opportunity to help others through his foundation.

“Our mission statement is to help children of families of need and then co-founded with Sam Estes, who went to Eastern Michigan,” Hundley said.

EMU President James Smith recognized the need in the community.

“This is the most expensive Thanksgiving in decades because of the inflation, and some folks are saying ‘this is a God send for us,’” said Smith. “This is part of what we believe at Eastern. We should be embedded in the community; this is our chance to do that.”

“I appreciate anything I can get my hands on to feed my family,” said Aaron Taylor, who received a frozen turkey.

Taylor told Local 4 she was in line for more than an hour.

“I’m behind all the way around trying to play catch up this month, and I haven’t been working the last couple of weeks,” said Michael Walden, who said he found out about the giveaway from his neighbor.

The meal not only fills their stomachs but their hearts with hope that circumstances will get better.

“I know my mom will just be relieved that I got the bird, so I really appreciate Eastern doing this,” Walden said.

“There’s a lot of families who don’t have anything still, and that’s why it’s a blessing to me,” Taylor said.