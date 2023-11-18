Search efforts underway for Michigan woman who went missing while hiking in California

Search efforts are still underway for a traveling nurse from Michigan who is believed to have gone missing while on a hike in California.

Ann Herford, 66, has been missing since Wednesday, Nov, 15, and was last seen on the Arnold Rim Trail in Calaveras County, California.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, Herford is a traveling nurse practitioner from Michigan. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work at Adventist Health in Sonora, California. She was staying alone at a Best Western in Sonora.

She had breakfast with a friend on Saturday, Nov. 11, and said she was interested in hiking. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, a resident saw her near a trailhead where her car was found.

Her family told police that Herford enjoyed hiking but did not have wilderness survival skills and never planned on walking more than a couple miles at a time.

On Friday, 79 searchers were deployed to look for her. The search is being coordinated by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, with support from other search teams from throughout the state.

Anyone with information about her location should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.

Missing Hiker, Arnold On November 15th, 2023 the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Arnold Rim Trail in... Posted by Calaveras County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 15, 2023