Thousands of families pack Campus Martius to see Detroit’s Christmas tree lighting

DETROIT – Thousands of families packed Campus Martius to see Detroit’s Christmas tree illuminated.

“It’s just fabulous, Detroit really makes it fabulous,” said Kris O’Gorman, who brought her family over from Windsor.

The tree is the centerpiece, but it’s surrounded by games, shops, a whole fleet of food trucks, a comfy lodge with cocktails, and so many things for children, including a giant slide.

“My mom told me we are going to have hot chocolate, s’mores, and play games,” said 8-year-old Savannah Johnson while she hopped up and down with excitement.

There’s an arcade with games plus outdoor games like mini-hockey, see-saws, and bumper cars.

Detroit police were highly visible, including their mounted division, as the kids wanted to pet the horses.

All those things will remain in Campus Martius for the season, along with the ice rink, which is open daily.