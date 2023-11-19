What we know about possible demolition of Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The planning commission for the city of Farmington Hills on Thursday voted to approve a proposal that seeks to redevelop a shopping center, putting the future of a longstanding and beloved arcade at risk.

Developers are looking to modernize a strip mall on Orchard Lake Road near 14 Mile Road, proposing a plan that would include building a smaller-footprint Meijer store on the property. But also on that property is Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum, an arcade and venue that has been widely known and locally loved for decades.

To the community’s dismay, the proposed project could uproot the museum. Jeremy Yagoda, the museum’s owner, said this week that he’s been talking with city councilmembers and the mayor, and that the city and his landlord are “aware of [his] concerns and passion for continuing Marvin’s.” But he also said that if he gets pushed out of the space, he doesn’t know “what we will do or where [we could] even go!”

How the redevelopment proposal would impact Marvin’s is not completely clear at this time. While it’s possible the museum could get kicked out of its space, there are a number of possible outcomes, which could include a new space for the museum on the same property, or maybe elsewhere.

When news of the proposed project spread through the community, people from all over took to social media to express their disappointment. More than 32,000 people signed a petition in support of saving the museum as of Friday.

A crowd of community members attended the planning commission meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16 to share their thoughts with commissioners, with many saying they believe the museum is a local staple and should remain one. Some said they are against replacing the beloved museum with a new Meijer store, especially since there are other grocery stores in the immediate area, and two Meijer stores less than 15 minutes away.

The Farmington Hills Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, which now heads to the city council for approval.

With all of the local pushback, city officials are making it clear that the city council will not be making the decision regarding the museum’s future. Farmington Hills’ city government “does not have the ability during the plan review process to dictate specific tenancy of any commercial property in the city,” according to City Manager Gary Mekjian. “That is a private, contractual relationship between private entities.”

Mekjian said the city’s planning commission approved the redevelopment proposal brought by RPT Realty “based solely on its adherence to city planning and zoning regulations, which do not include regulations regarding who specifically can occupy space in the development.”

Though owner Yagoda says he’s been in touch with his landlord, museum general manager Andrew Rosenfeld says he believes those involved in the plan aren’t likely to take Marvin’s into account.

“The landlord is a huge corporation, Meijer is a big corporation. They have big budgets, they have a lot of people on their payrolls. I hope they can see through to do the right thing, but I think, sadly, they’re going to do what they want to do,” Rosenfeld said.

City officials have reached out to Yagoda in an effort to “determine his needs and to connect him with resources and/or opportunities that could allow him to remain in the city of Farmington Hills for many generations to come,” City Manager Mekjian said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. It’s currently unknown if the museum will be on the agenda for that meeting.

Many of the community members who attended the planning commission meeting in support of Marvin’s said they will be in attendance at the city council meeting, too.

Museum owner Jeremy Yagoda is the son of Marvin Yagoda, who founded Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in the 1980s. Marvin Yagoda was famous for collecting coin-operated machines and unique items, and sharing them with the public at his quirky museum.

Museum visitors can find more than 5,000 square feet of vintage coin-operated machines, macabre, oddities, unusual nostalgia, and the new video game crazes. The museum first opened in the ‘80s at what was known as Tally Hall, and later moved to its current location when Tally Hall closed. When Marvin Yagoda died in 2017, his son Jeremy took over the business and has been operating it since.

The space is known as an iconic Metro Detroit destination and community staple for many. It’s free and open to the public to peruse, can be reserved for parties, and has been featured on numerous lists, magazines, and shows.

City manager statement

Below is a statement issued by Farmington Hills City Manager Mekjian on Friday, Nov. 17.