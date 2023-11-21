2 Marysville Middle School students suspended for fighting kid who made threats, used racial slurs

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Parents of two Marysville Middle School students say their children were suspended after getting into a fight with another student who allegedly made threats and used racial slurs.

The parents, who asked not to be identified, say their daughters have long experienced racial intimidation by one student in particular.

Marysville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Wightman confirmed the district was actively investigating the use of racial slurs and alleged threats of violence.

“The safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities,” said Wightman. “As part of our investigation, we are collecting statements from all involved parties, including witnesses and those directly affected by the incident.”

“It doesn’t make sense why it isn’t being handled immediately,” said Gary Lokers, a concerned parent.

Marysville Public Schools says it’s unable to share information regarding what disciplinary action was taken for the students involved in the fight.

Kevin Watkins, President of the NAACP Port Huron Chapter, released a statement on the matter, saying:

“We are very aware of the current and ongoing issues going on in the Marysville School District, especially the middle school. We are working with the administration to begin to take steps to not only bring about change regarding the individual complaints that have been brought to our attention but to begin to create change to the systemic issues that have been ingrained in this district for years.”

Watkins continued:

“Unfortunately, systemic change does not happen fast or easy, but we are prepared to see this through and ensure we create not only a change for the few families that have reported to the Port Huron Branch NAACP but to ensure we create a system-wide change, so we do not have more youth subject to the atrocities that have happened in this district. We will do our best to hold the district and everyone who is involved accountable to the highest level.”