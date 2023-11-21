Metro Detroit organizations gather to ensure families have food, essentials for Thanksgiving

DETROIT – There is a hustle across the Detroit Metro area days before Thanksgiving.

Volunteers from various organizations gather to ensure families have food and other essentials. Essential items and some extras need to be received by this week.

“I get calls from Macomb County. From Ypsilanti,” said Tarence Wheeler, Founder of the annual All-Star Giveacbk. “I get calls from Monroe, 45 to 50-minute drives, because they need food. People are hurting. Less judgment, more help.”

In River Rouge, hundreds of community members waited in long lines for food baskets.

Lori Gibson showed up at midnight. She said she knows the demand for food is high this holiday.

“I know of a few people who are in need,” said Gibson. “They either work or don’t have cars. So, I came out to the food giveaway to get them something. I do know for Thanksgiving, they are really struggling.”

There were similar scenes in other spots across the region. Detroit PAL and its partners were busy. They provided meals for 500 families.

“It’s not just us,” said Mattie Gatson of Ecorse, Michigan. “It’s everybody from all over Detroit coming here. I done met people from Lincoln Park. Southwest Detroit. Melvindale. All Downriver.”

Across town, on Detroit’s east side, about 1,000 corned beef and turkey dinner baskets were handed out by neighbors with Grassroots Detroiters.

It was another community where lines stretched for blocks.

Community organizers said the crowd this year shows food insecurity remains a challenge across Metro Detroit.

“When you’re talking about, you know, people’s wages being cut, jobs being eliminated, now, you have to make a trade-off,” Wheeler said. “Do I pay my bills? Do I buy my gas? Do I buy food? So, we want to be able to provide some reprieve for the entire family. Feed you for a week. And then turn around and do it again.”

Organizations provided resources to a variety of social services at each of the food distribution events.

Workers said the needs extend beyond the Thanksgiving holiday. They’re urging community members to consider volunteering or donating to reputable organizations.