Morning 4: Detroit Lions only 2-loss team in NFL heading into Thanksgiving game -- and more news

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions calls out orders during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit Lions now all alone with 2nd-best record in NFL

As the dust settles on Week 11 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are now all alone with the second-best record in the entire league.

With the Kansas City Chiefs falling to 7-3, the Lions are now the only two-loss team in the NFL.

Read more here.

Marysville Middle School students faced racial intimidation even before fight, parents say

Parents of two students at Marysville Middle School say their children have been subjected to racial intimidation, and that escalated to a fight this month.

See the report here.

CDC: Why you shouldn’t wash your Thanksgiving turkey before cooking it

The CDC is reminding you ahead of Thanksgiving -- don’t wash your turkey. You grandmother was wrong to teach you this. We’re sorry.

Learn more here.

UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers

Entering contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers, Shawn Fain set lofty expectations for what he could gain for his union members -- and delivered on many of them. He secured significant pay raises, improved benefits, the right to strike over plant closures and a raft of other concessions.

Read the report here.