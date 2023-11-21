Morning 4: Detroit Lions only 2-loss team in NFL heading into Thanksgiving game -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Detroit Lions now all alone with 2nd-best record in NFL
As the dust settles on Week 11 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are now all alone with the second-best record in the entire league.
With the Kansas City Chiefs falling to 7-3, the Lions are now the only two-loss team in the NFL.
Marysville Middle School students faced racial intimidation even before fight, parents say
Parents of two students at Marysville Middle School say their children have been subjected to racial intimidation, and that escalated to a fight this month.
CDC: Why you shouldn’t wash your Thanksgiving turkey before cooking it
The CDC is reminding you ahead of Thanksgiving -- don’t wash your turkey. You grandmother was wrong to teach you this. We’re sorry.
UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers
Entering contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers, Shawn Fain set lofty expectations for what he could gain for his union members -- and delivered on many of them. He secured significant pay raises, improved benefits, the right to strike over plant closures and a raft of other concessions.