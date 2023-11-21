Detroit Lions now all alone with 2nd-best record in NFL

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a fourth quarter safety during a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – As the dust settles on Week 11 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are now all alone with the second-best record in the entire league.

When the week began, the Lions were 7-2 and trailed only the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFL’s top record. The Kansas City Chiefs also began the week 7-2.

Detroit took care of business in a comeback win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 8-2. Then, on Monday Night Football, the Eagles went on the road and beat the Chiefs to improve to 9-1.

With the Chiefs falling to 7-3, the Lions are now the only two-loss team in the NFL.

It doesn’t really matter how the Lions’ record compares to teams in the AFC, but this is a testament to how consistent they’ve been all season. Even teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins -- who have both looked overpowering at times this year -- have lost three games.

In the NFC, the Lions have at least a two-game lead over everyone except the Eagles (obviously), the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys. Both San Francisco and Dallas are 7-3.

The Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns are all three-loss teams in the AFC.

Detroit has a golden opportunity to add to its three-game winning streak on Thursday, when the Green Bay Packers come to town for the Thanksgiving Day game. The Lions already beat the Packers by two touchdowns on the road in September.