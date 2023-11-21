Widespread rain in Metro Detroit amid Thanksgiving week: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Tuesday starts off soggy across Metro Detroit.

Winter weather advisories have been issued up by Mt. Pleasant and Cadillac, where we are seeing a wintry mix create slick spots in mid- to northern Michigan.

Rain showers will be widespread throughout Southeast Michigan for a good portion of the morning. Those showers will become scattered in the afternoon.

Most areas will see around a half-inch to an inch of rain when all is said and done today. Winds could possibly gust around 25 mph, as well.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper and mid-30s. Skies will be cloudy, but we’ll be drying out.

Sun returns for Thanksgiving

The rest of the holiday week will be drier as high pressure builds back in. Wednesday will be cloudy with maybe a little lingering moisture early on.

Otherwise, clouds will break, giving way to sunshine for Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will be around freezing to start the day on Thursday. Highs will get into the 40s. It’s looking like the holiday will stay dry with some sunshine.

It could be a little breezy, but that shouldn’t hinder the big balloons flying over Woodward Avenue for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade!

Elsewhere ...

If you are traveling, make sure to check the status of your flight. A storm system will move from the southern Plains to the Northeast U.S. through Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are expected in the northern Gulf states, gusty winds and heavy rain are expected in the Southeast, and a wintry mix is set for the interior Northeast. Strong, offshore Santa Ana winds with gusts over 60 mph are forecast Tuesday morning in southern California.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.