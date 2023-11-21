Royal Oak to host festive shopping deals, events downtown all December

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The city of Royal Oak is celebrating the holidays with several programs and events throughout the month of December during what it calls Jolly Days.

Royal Oak’s Downtown Development Authority is hoping to encourage people to visit its downtown area this holiday season by hosting “a variety of holiday-themed festivities, deals and promotions” every week in December 2023. The city is even offering free validated parking at city-owned parking garages to people who shop at participating downtown businesses.

Here’s a look at what’s to come:

Downtown Royal Oak gift cards : The city is offering a deal on its Downtown Dollars gift cards, which can be redeemed at over 70 restaurants, stores, entertainment venues, and more. Starting Dec. 1, anyone who purchases a $25, $50 or $100 gift card will receive a second, bonus gift card of the same value. The buy one, get one deal will run until a fund of $150,000 is used up.

Cookie Crawl : A “holiday-cookie journey” is being held throughout Downtown Royal Oak from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Those interested can purchase tickets for $25, and will receive a “locally sourced, handcrafted cookie” each time they stop at a participating business.

Carriage rides : Visitors can reserve a seat on a carriage ride on select Fridays and Saturdays in December. Horse-drawn carriage rides will run from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Dec. 1, 8-9, 15 and 22.

Visit with Santa: Visitors can meet with Santa Claus every Friday starting Dec. 1 at Santa’s Mini House on West 5th Street “in the heart of retail stores on South Washington Avenue.” Santa will be available from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

How to get validated parking

The city, which has faced criticism over its new parking meter system, is offering free validated parking all December for people who patronize participating businesses.

Validated parking is only available at city-owned parking garages, and not for street parking. Participating businesses will validate parking for a customer who makes a purchase -- a purchase is required to obtain parking validation.

The city did not specify which businesses are participating in the parking validation deal.

A map of the city-owned parking garages can be found below.

A map of city-owned parking garages in Downtown Royal Oak. (Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority)

Visit the city’s website here for the latest information on Jolly Days.