Troopers arrest 18 people involved in possible sex trafficking operation at 3 Detroit homes

DETROIT – Michigan State Police have arrested 18 people who they believe were involved in a possible sex trafficking ring at three homes in Detroit.

Last week, Troopers from the Metro North Post responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Charter Township of Royal Oak. During that time, they discovered evidence of a possible human trafficking operation.

Troopers said they contacted the Second District Special Investigation Traffic Abduction Group (TAG), and an investigation occurred.

At that time, TAG said they identified the three houses in Detroit where human trafficking victims were being held.

On Monday (Nov. 20) night, members of the ES Team, MSP Surveillance Team, and TAG detectives executed three separate search warrants in Detroit, detaining the 18 people.

TAG detectives are interviewing all of the people involved while also helping the victims.

The investigation is ongoing, but if you are a victim of human trafficking or have information on human trafficking, contact the Nation Human Trafficking Hotline Line at 1-888-373-7888.

“This is just one of the many examples of troopers looking beyond the original call,” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “They were able to dig and, with the help of TAG, help get these victims out of a horrible environment and get them the help they need.”