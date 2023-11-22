Man convicted of hate crime after firing shots at Black man who walked by his Warren business

WARREN, Mich. – A 56-year-old man from Warren has been convicted of a hate crime after he threatened a Black man, yelled a racial slur and fired a gun at the man.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Anthony Mangiapane was at his Warren business on July 25, 2022, when he yelled racial slurs and fired shots at the victim, who was walking by. Police said he was on the other side of the street at the time of the incident.

The victim called 911 and police responded to the scene, where they found a rifle casing outside the business. Mangiapane reportedly refused to come outside.

At the time of the incident, police said he had barricaded himself in the business, but later surrendered and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, a Macomb County jury found Mangiapane guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, ethnic intimidation and felony firearm.

He faces the possibility of seeing eight years in prison.