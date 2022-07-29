Cache of weapons, Nazi memorabilia found after Warren man points laser at man’s chest, fires shots

Officials said they found a cache of weapons and Nazi memorabilia after they arrested a white Warren man who pointed a green laser at a Black man’s chest, yelled a racial slur, and fired shots.

WARREN, Mich. – Officials said they found a cache of weapons and Nazi memorabilia after they arrested a white Warren man who pointed a green laser at a Black man’s chest, yelled a racial slur, and fired shots.

A Black 37-year-old St. Clair Shores man was walking along Schoenherr Road near 8 Mile Road in Warren around 11:30 p.m. Monday (July 25) when he noticed a green laser on his chest, according to authorities.

Anthony Mangiapane, a 53-year-old white man from Warren, is accused of pointing the laser at the 37-year-old and yelling, “N-----, you better get moving,” the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reports. Mangiapane was standing across the street in a doorway, police said.

Mangiapane fired three shots, according to officials. The 37-year-old man was on the phone with someone who witnessed the sound of gunshots, authorities said.

Ad

After police were called, Mangiapane barricaded himself inside a business, officials said. He later surrendered and was taken into custody.

Members of the bomb squad were called in and found what appeared to be an M203 grenade shell in a safe, they said. It was sent to Lansing for analysis.

Officials said they also found a cache of weapons that included pistols, shotguns, and AR-15-style rifles with high-capacity magazines. The rifle with the screen laser scope was found, according to authorities.

Police said Mangiapane also had Nazi memorabilia and what might have been a German Luger pistol.

Prosecutors charged Mangiapane with assault with a dangerous weapon, ethnic intimidation, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and a felony firearm violation. The assault charge is a four-year felony, and each of the other charges are two-year felonies.

Mangiapane was arraigned and received a $500,000 cash bond.

Ad

“No one should be intimidated or harassed because of their race,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. “I am thankful for visiting Judge Michael Maceroni for setting an appropriate bond.”

The next court date is scheduled for Aug. 9.