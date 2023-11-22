39º
Morning 4: How the limo JFK was assassinated in got to Dearborn

Here are the top stories for the morning of Nov. 22, 2023

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

John F. Kennedy’s 1961 Lincoln Continental at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation (Jordan Ross, Graham Media Group)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How John F. Kennedy’s limo ended up in Michigan

This year marks the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Recently, we had the opportunity to see the limousine that the former president was in back in 1963 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Arrest made in murder of Dee Warner, who disappeared years ago in Lenawee County

Police have made an arrest in the murder of Dee Warner, who went missing more than two and a half years ago in Lenawee County.

Fine, I’ll say it: Stop complaining about Thanksgiving

I think we need to have a conversation about Thanksgiving.

Road closures, route, how to watch 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

The 97th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit on Thursday! Here’s what you need to know.

Weather: What to expect from Metro Detroit weather during Thanksgiving, Michigan-Ohio State game

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

