Morning 4: How the limo JFK was assassinated in got to Dearborn

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How John F. Kennedy’s limo ended up in Michigan

This year marks the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Recently, we had the opportunity to see the limousine that the former president was in back in 1963 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Read more here.

Arrest made in murder of Dee Warner, who disappeared years ago in Lenawee County

Police have made an arrest in the murder of Dee Warner, who went missing more than two and a half years ago in Lenawee County.

See the report here.

Fine, I’ll say it: Stop complaining about Thanksgiving

I think we need to have a conversation about Thanksgiving.

Read Derick’s rant here.

Road closures, route, how to watch 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

The 97th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit on Thursday! Here’s what you need to know.

Read more here.