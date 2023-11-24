MGM union workers hit picket lines during Thanksgiving in downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Labor disputes have made 2023 a tough year for thousands of workers. While many of them are back on the job, union members at MGM spent this holiday walking the picket line.

Those picketers would love to be inside with family for the holiday, but what they’re out there for is much more significant.

“We deserve economic justice, and we’re going to stand, and we’re going to fight until we get it,” said Lennell Parker.

The other two downtown Detroit casinos reached a tentative contract this past weekend, but unionized workers at MGM Grand Casino voted the agreement down.

I feel like there’s more we can negotiate with the company about some things that need to be moved around,” said Richard Hartsfield.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, they’re grateful for any support they can get.

“This is Detroit this is a union town where the labor movement was born, and we’re going to see it through to the end,” Parker said.

The union will meet back at the negotiating table on Wednesday (Nov. 29) in Detroit.