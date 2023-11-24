Thieves steal from facility meant to help female veterans on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Thieves have repeatedly targeted a facility being built to help female veterans on Detroit’s west side.

Officials say thieves carefully removed the furnace and countertops and even took the toilet from the home under construction near Grand River Avenue and Oakman Boulevard.

The Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) has invested tens of thousands of dollars into the property.

Ron Lockett said when he turned the corner near the home, his heart sank.

“Look at that door,” said Lockett. “It’s really beat up.”

Thieves broke into the Detroit home being renovated into a transitional facility for female veterans.

“It’s just disgusting because it’s unfair, right,” Lockett said. “This is just unfair.

Inside, the kitchen countertops were taken right off the cabinets, and the

bathroom was emptied, too.

“They took the shower and the commode,” Lockett said.

“My tools, my power tools, and my battery operated tools, everything’s gone,” said Vietnam veteran and handyman Vernis Brewer.

Brewer was working as a handyman on the project.

“I put a lot of effort in this, and for them to tear it out like they did, it’s just disheartening,” Brewer said.

DABO invested $30,000 into the facility. The theft has set them back significantly.

“We were going to have the furnace installed on Monday,” Brewer said. “But the water heater and stuff were taken.”

“We were helping a veteran help other veterans, and then this happened,” Lockett said.”

“It’s cold, so we don’t have any heat in here,” Brewer said. “So it’s going to be working without heat.”

“We just need some help,” Lockett said. “But we promised the community that we’re going to fight back and put this project back on track, and we’re going to fight again for those less fortunate.”

The nonprofit is investing in cameras and security 24/7. Click here if you would like to support.

The grand opening was set for next spring. With your help, the nonprofit hopes to open the facility for female veterans by the fall.