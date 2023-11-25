27º
Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Jael Israel last seen on Friday Nov. 24

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Jael Israel left her residence without permission on Friday (Nov. 24) at 7 p.m., in the 116500 block of Saint Marys Street and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a green dress with a dark shirt underneath.

Jael IsraelDetails
Age13
HairBlack braided with pigtails
Height5′3″
EyesBrown
Weight120

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

