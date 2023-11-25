Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Jael Israel left her residence without permission on Friday (Nov. 24) at 7 p.m., in the 116500 block of Saint Marys Street and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a green dress with a dark shirt underneath.

Jael Israel Details Age 13 Hair Black braided with pigtails Height 5′3″ Eyes Brown Weight 120

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage