Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Jael Israel left her residence without permission on Friday (Nov. 24) at 7 p.m., in the 116500 block of Saint Marys Street and failed to return home.
She was last seen wearing a green dress with a dark shirt underneath.
|Jael Israel
|Details
|Age
|13
|Hair
|Black braided with pigtails
|Height
|5′3″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|120
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.