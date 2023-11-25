Morning 4: Michigan fans plan ESPN boycott ahead of Ohio State game

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The block M logo for the University of Michigan is displayed at the school's NCAA college football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Many Michigan fans plan to boycott ‘College GameDay’ before Ohio State game

Many Michigan football fans are planning to boycott ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday ahead of the Ohio State game because of the way the network has covered the sign-stealing case.

Read more here.

‘Hockey is for everyone’: Detroit PAL works to make hockey more accessible to children in Hockeytown

Hockey is a sport with unquestionable popularity in the city that’s home to Hockeytown, as the hockey-playing population in Detroit continues to grow.

Read more here.

Bogie Lake Road in White Lake Township reopens after large fire prompts closure

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

Read more here.

13 years ago: Skelton brothers disappear from Morenci, Michigan

The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade.

Read more here.