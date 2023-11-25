34º
Morning 4: Michigan fans plan ESPN boycott ahead of Ohio State game

Here are the top stories for the morning of Nov. 25, 2023

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

The block M logo for the University of Michigan is displayed at the school's NCAA college football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Many Michigan fans plan to boycott ‘College GameDay’ before Ohio State game

Many Michigan football fans are planning to boycott ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday ahead of the Ohio State game because of the way the network has covered the sign-stealing case.

‘Hockey is for everyone’: Detroit PAL works to make hockey more accessible to children in Hockeytown

Hockey is a sport with unquestionable popularity in the city that’s home to Hockeytown, as the hockey-playing population in Detroit continues to grow.

Bogie Lake Road in White Lake Township reopens after large fire prompts closure

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

13 years ago: Skelton brothers disappear from Morenci, Michigan

The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade.

Weather: Accumulating snow moves into Metro Detroit on Sunday: How much and when

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

