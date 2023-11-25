Clouds and cold for Saturday before accumulating snow moves into Metro Detroit on Sunday -- Here’s what to expect

Accumulating snow moves into the region for the end of the weekend on Sunday for all of Southeastern Michigan...

4Warn Weather – SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, remaining dry and cold. High: 37. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 28. Winds: Southeast 3-6 MPH.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies, snow developing in the afternoon. Around an inch or so of snow accumulation possible by late Sunday Night. High: 37. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. Low: 29. Winds: Southwest 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

After the cloud cover rolled into the region overnight last night and into this morning, we are looking to see our first shoveable snow in the forecast by the end of the upcoming weekend.

It’s a 50-50 weekend for Southeastern Michigan, with dry weather to start the weekend before winter weather and our first shovel. Snowfall moves in by the time we get to the end of the weekend on Sunday.

We keep the cloud cover around the entire day on Saturday, but we remain dry, especially if you’re heading over to the Michigan versus Ohio State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures into the 20s for tailgating in the morning, only warming into the 30s by the time we get to game time, so you will need all the winter gear if you’re going to be heading out over into Washtenaw County.

Then, the dry weather sticks around overnight Saturday night early on Sunday morning before snow moves into the region. Expect snow to overspread the region after lunchtime into Sunday afternoon and hang around too late Sunday night. This system is not going to be a very strong system, but it is going to have enough moisture to leave some accumulating snow around for everyone.

Most places should see around an inch, or slightly above an inch of snowfall before it is all said and done. There should be enough snow to just break out the snow shovel and snowblowers, but not a lot of problems are expected. There could be some slick spots heading out the door back to work and school on Monday morning.

Then, as this system moves to the east, a northwesterly flow kicks in for the start of next week, and we will keep the chances of snow showers into the forecast Monday through Wednesday. It will not snow all day but do expect periods of snow showers on and off thanks to the wind coming off of lake Michigan dragging some moisture across the state for the start of next week. The winds will be on the breezy side of things as well, gusts could be as high as 30-35 MPH to start the work week.

Drier weather moves in by the time we get to Thursday, with a warm-up on the way by the end of the week on Friday. Temperatures heading back end of the 40s by the end of the week, and we also bring a chance of rain showers, end of the forecast by Friday as well.