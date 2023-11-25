25º
Bogie Lake Road, from Highland Road to Biscayne Avenue closed due to active fire

Multiple fire departments are on the scene battling the blaze

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: White Lake Township, Oakland County

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Bogie Lake Road from Highland Road to Biscayne Avenue is closed due to an active fire.

Local 4 viewer Kristen Sills sent a video of the blazing fire which occurred on Friday (Nov. 24) in White Lake Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said multiple fire departments are on the scene battling the blaze.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

A closer look of the scene can be found below

Posted by Jesse Siordia on Friday, November 24, 2023

