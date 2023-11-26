Alcohol believed to be factor in I-96 crash that totaled 2 vehicles

DETROIT – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash on I-96 that hospitalized multiple people.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. near Telegraph Road. Police said a westbound vehicle was speeding and rear-ended another westbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle struck had to be extricated by crews with the Detroit Fire Department using the Jaws of Life. The passenger in the rear-ended vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Police said the at-fault driver -- a 27-year-old from Southfield -- was impaired at the time of the crash and a warrant was sought for a blood draw. They are currently in police custody.

The passengers of the at-fault vehicle experienced minor injuries and are expected to be OK.