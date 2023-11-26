Woman killed in head-on collision in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A head-on collision in Madison Heights killed a 77-year-old woman Saturday, Nov. 25.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 14 Mile Road, between Dequindre and John R roads. Police said a westbound vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 77-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Police said the other driver is cooperating with the investigation.

A stretch of 14 Mile Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.