37º
Join Insider

Local News

Woman killed in head-on collision in Madison Heights

The investigation is ongoing.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Madison Heights, Oakland County

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A head-on collision in Madison Heights killed a 77-year-old woman Saturday, Nov. 25.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 14 Mile Road, between Dequindre and John R roads. Police said a westbound vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 77-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Police said the other driver is cooperating with the investigation.

A stretch of 14 Mile Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email