You voted for your favorite new float in the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit!

The vote, sponsored by Michigan First Credit Union, wrapped up over the weekend. Now, it’s time to announce the winner.

Drum roll please ...

The winner is: Barton Malow’s “Building Today for a Better Tomorrow” float!

Catch a glimpse of the float in the video up above.

