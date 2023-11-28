Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts to reopen with new owner in 2024

A beloved Detroit donut shop that closed in 2021 will reopen next year with a new owner at the helm.

Dutch Girl Donuts, founded in Detroit in 1947 by the Timmer family, was acquired by Paddy Lynch, whose family operates The Schvitz and several funeral homes throughout Metro Detroit.

“My family has loved Dutch Girl since before I was born,” says Lynch, a third-generation funeral director with Lynch & Sons and owner of Detroit’s historic bathhouse The Schvitz. “I’m extremely grateful, honored and excited to carry this local favorite forward for the Timmer family.”

Dutch Girl Donuts closed in 2021 after its founders -- Gene and Lauren Timmer -- passed away.

The iconic donut shop will reopen in early 2024, according to a press release, at its original location, 19000 Woodward Ave.

“Dutch Girl Donuts is an institution for many Detroiters,” says Lynch. “I’m looking forward to this journey and to working with Jon Timmer to get Dutch Girl up and running in the early new year.”