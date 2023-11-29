Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, UAW leaders verbally agree on tentative contract

Through phone conversations over the past week, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp and UAW International President Shawn Fain have resulted in a verbal agreement.

The two leaders will formalize the agreement on Wednesday (Nov. 29) and ratify it into a new collective bargaining agreement by UAW members, ending the UAW’s strike that began on Sept. 13.

The collective bargaining agreement would also include UAW-represented employees at BCBSM’s HMO subsidiary, Blue Care Network of Michigan.

“President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce,” said Loepp. “On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement – bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process.”