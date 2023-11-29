Deadly parvovirus spreading in St. Clair County dogs

PORT HURON, Mich. – A deadly dog virus is spreading in St. Clair County.

The county’s animal control put out an alert stating they’ve seen 11 cases of parvovirus in dogs, with only one survivor. Four out of the 11 dogs that came in were puppies from the same litter, all four passed away. They had a breeder that didn’t believe in vaccination.

St. Clair County Animal Control is reminding dog owners to keep their pet up to date with their vaccinations and to pick up after them.

“We tend to see parvovirus in the spring and summer time as there’s lots of rain and snow melting that causes the virus to spread into public walkways and sidewalks,” said Melissa Miller, director of St. Claire County Animal Control. “It spreads through fecal matter so unvaccinated dogs with direct contact with each other or when it comes in contact with another dog’s feces.”

Even if you don’t live in the county, she said that it is important to note because of the holiday season.

“There’s lots of family visiting each other frequently, our pets come with us because they are family, so if your dog is having playdates other dogs or other family members are visiting and bring their pets to your home, have a conversation with your relatives about making sure everyone is vaccinated,” Miller said.

A dog shows symptoms within four to five days after exposure, so it is important to recognize symptoms.

“Significant bloody diarrhea and it can also cause fever, lethargy and vomiting and if you see any of those signs it’s important to call your veterinarian,” said Miller.

