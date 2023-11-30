The new way thieves are getting into high-end homes around Metro Detroit

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – Police said thieves are using a new method to get into “influential and wealthier” homes around Metro Detroit.

Officials from the Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department said they’ve seen an increase in break-ins across Metro Detroit and within their city.

Thieves have been targeting “influential and wealthier communities,” according to the release.

One of the primary techniques those thieves are using is to get into homes through second-floor windows using ladders, police said. Homes with thick landscaping are their primary targets.

Officials said residents should set alarms and lock all doors and windows.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any information about these break-ins is asked to call authorities at 313-881-6565.