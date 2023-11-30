Macomb County Meals on Wheels program needs volunteer drivers

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – There is a desperate need for volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers and the situation is particularly dire in Northern Macomb County.

Right now some hungry seniors can’t get access to food because there aren’t enough people to be volunteer drivers to handle routes for Meals on Wheels.

Paula Tutman went through the entire process to become a volunteer to show how dire the need is, but also to show the incredible rewards of pitching in.

Before she even got in for her orientation, Paula had to fill out an application and go through a background check to make sure she wasn’t on a sex offender registry and to see her driving record.

She said it was intimidating at first due to some of the seniors with special dietary needs and the routine she needed to learn, but they walked her through the process.

Paula said the day had some surprises and adventure, but the seniors she met along the way were the real prize.

Meals on Wheels Macomb County will feed 1,600 lunches and 300 dinners on Thursday alone. That machinery needs volunteers. They simply don’t have enough, particularly in rural areas of the County.

It’s not about giving back, it’s about giving when you can, as much as you can, and doing whatever you can.

Meals on Wheels Macomb County covers the entire area and last year alone served 500,000 meals through this program. There are seniors on the waitlist who aren’t getting regular meals because there aren’t enough volunteers.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can find more information on Macomb County’s official website here.