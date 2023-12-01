EB I-96 from Wixom Road to I-275 reduced to 1 lane on Sunday, Monday in Oakland County

Eastbound I-96 from Wixom Road to I-275 will be reduced to one lane starting Sunday and Monday in preparation for reopening the roadway.

Sunday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., eastbound I-96 from Wixom to I-275, one lane open.

Monday, 9 a.m. -7 p.m., eastbound I-96 from Wixom Road to I-275, one lane open.

Crews will be removing pavement markings and restriping for the new traffic shift. Once the work is finished on Monday (Dec. 4), eastbound I-96 will reopen to three lanes, along with the three westbound lanes.

Crews will return in late winter-early spring to rebuild the westbound side from I-275 to Kent Lake Road.