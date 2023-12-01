Family celebrates newborn after endometriosis battle in Metro Detroit

In 2018, when Sherelle Hogan was diagnosed with endometriosis, she thought she could never have children, but in November 2023, her baby Sherelle Journey Irwin was born.

It’s hard for Hogan to describe what it means to hold her two-week-old after carrying her for nine months.

“A doctor did tell me, ‘With you having stage 4, I’m not concerned with you getting pregnant, I’m concerned with you staying pregnant,” said Hogan.

Hogan dealt with physical and mental challenges since her diagnosis.

“Some days I have to literally have a heating pad on because the pain is just so great, and some days I’m literally crawling on the floor; can’t get out the bed some days, I’m extremely fatigued, I don’t have the energy to move,” Hogan said.

In 2018, Hogan had two cysts on her ovaries, a kidney infection, surgery, and, throughout the years, experienced two miscarriages. Her boyfriend and baby Sherelle’s father, Kevin Irwin II, is part of Channel 955′s Mojo in the Morning and an announcer for the Detroit Pistons.

Irwin describes his baby girl as “A tangible God blessing” after being by Hogan’s side when she struggled with infertility.

“Sherelle’s dream was to be a mom, and with her organization helping children of incarcerated parents, she has a special place in her heart for children, but the thought of not being able to have her own is something she had to battle with every single day,” said Irwin.

Now that Sherelle’s journey is here, the family is extremely grateful.

“She brings us all together with her cute self,” said the baby girl’s older brother, Josiah Majors-Irwin.

Hogan’s OBGYN, Dr. Sharon Miller, at Ascension Hospital in Southfield, said the baby is the result of her parents keeping their faith.

“As a physician, an obstetrician, it’s always a thrill for you when a patient struggling with infertility gets pregnant,” Miller said. “It feels like a group accomplishment.”

Her advice to other women with endometriosis is to be patient and not give up.

“Fertility for women is somewhat more age-dependent than obviously for men,” Miller said. “So I just would encourage them to see the doctor, get the necessary treatments, and start the work up earlier.”

Hogan wants her story to give other women hope and a reminder to be gentle with themselves as they go through the journey.

“Anything is possible,” Hogan said.