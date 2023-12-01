Michigan approves Line 5 replacement, concrete tunnel under Straights of Mackinac

DETROIT – The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Enbridge’s application for a proposed replacement of the Line 5 pipeline that runs under the Straights of Mackinac on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to the commission, about four miles of Line 5′s two 20-inch pipelines will be replaced with a single 30-inch pipeline that will be placed inside a concrete-lined tunnel routed under the lake bed. The commission said the tunnel will be built using state-of-the-art materials and will lower the likelihood of an anchor strike.

Before construction, the commission is requiring Enbridge to submit a detailed risk management plan to the State of Michigan. The underground tunnel will reportedly include leak detectors and equipment needed for inspection and maintenance.

The commission said there is a public need for the replacement section of Line 5 and that without the pipeline, suppliers would need to use higher-risk transportation alternatives.

“Other modes of transporting Line 5′s products, such as by truck, rail, oil tanker, or barges, likely would increase environmental impairment and increase the risk of spills that could significantly harm the Great Lakes and its environment,” the commission wrote. “There are no feasible and prudent alternatives to the replacement project pursuant to the Michigan Environmental Protection Act.”

The plan requires approval from the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority and the United States Army Corps of Engineers before construction begins.

The group Oil and Water Don’t Mix released the following statement:

“With this action, the Michigan Public Service Commission is putting Michigan in uncharted, dangerous territory while ignoring warnings by independent industry experts who testified during the MPSC’s proceedings; never before has an oil tunnel that also carries other hazardous liquids been built in one of the most ecologically sensitive spots on Earth. “The proposed tunnel must still pass a comprehensive federal environmental study before moving forward and there is still an open question whether Enbridge intends to build the tunnel or is simply using the project as a diversion and delay from shutting down the existing twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac. As recently as October, an independent study determined the tunnel and Line 5 is not needed. Moreover, the Line 5 tunnel will worsen the impacts of the climate crisis by adding 27 million metric tons of polluting and climate-altering carbon into the atmosphere, equivalent to ten coal-fired power plants. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are now working on the third and final permitting decision for the Line 5 carbon bomb tunnel. Families, businesses, and Michigan communities cannot be left out of this decision-making process. What they need is immediate action, and President Joe Biden could do that right now by revoking the presidential permit for Line 5.” Sean McBrearty, Oil and Water Don’t Mix campaign coordinator

More information on the case and order can be read in the Line 5 issue brief below: