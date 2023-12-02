‘It has been a miracle’: Popular business bounces back months after devastating fire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A popular business has bounced back after suffering a devastating fire in Southfield.

The fire that occurred on May 23 forced Van Dykes Men’s Clothing on 10 Mile Road to close, but they’ve since been thriving in a brand new location.

The fire ripped through a Southfield shopping center on 10 Mile Road, which was the location of the clothing store.

Riel Spencer works at Van Dykes as a sales associate, and she said she did not know if she would see her co-workers or her customers again.

“I got the best customers in the world, and it was hard to just let them go like that,” said Spencer.”

Van Dykes is about more than selling suits which is why Spencer and the company connect with people in such a personal way. Suites at Van Dyke’s are made for life’s greatest moments and the moments when we need them most.

“I have a passion for dressing men,” Spencer said. “It is bigger than that as we dress for funerals, weddings, and some people’s best events like their first proms. These people love us. This is not just clothes it is a lifestyle, and we’re changing lives.”

Although the fire occurred at the shopping complex it was soot that destroyed it.

“We are like a family, said owner David Ross. “We have been through some stuff the last six months, and very much like a family, it’s a lot of ups and downs.”

Ross, who is a third-generation owner, could not find a new space for the store anywhere.

“To be honest, I thought we were pretty well done for,” Ross said. “And after having an 80-year family business, It was heartbreaking.”

Ross said he saw an open space in Southfield Plaza just when he thought he was about to shut Van Dykes down for good.

For Walter Shannon, who has 30 years in the men’s clothing business, prayers have been answered.

“I had a lot of faith, prayed on it as I had a lot of people praying on me, and when Dave said he thought about not wanting to do something, I had faith,” said Shannon.

“It has been six months and one week, so if you would have told me this would happen after the disaster, I would say, ‘No way,’” Ross said. “It has been a miracle.”

“We did not miss a beat as this is what we come to do because we are winners and we are champions, so it will be like we never left,” Spencer said. “So now I am ready to dress fly men, and I am ready.”

Van Dykes had their grand opening on Friday (Dec. 1) in the 18211 block of West 10 Mile Road in Southfield.