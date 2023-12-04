I-275 lanes to close in Wayne County thru mid-December: What to know

LIVONIA, Mich. – Ongoing roadwork on I-275 is expected to cause several lane closures in Wayne County through mid-December, officials say.

Drivers will still be able to travel on northbound and southbound I-275 this month, but there are some lane and ramp closures taking effect Monday, Dec. 4 that will affect traffic. Here’s what to know.

Southbound I-275

Starting Monday, Dec. 4, only one lane may be open on southbound I-275 between 5 Mile Road, in the Livonia area, and Eureka Road in Romulus. Other lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through mid-December, according to MDOT.

During these closures, officials say crews will be removing barrier walls and replacing them with temporary barrels. The roadwork will begin in the Romulus area and work up toward 5 Mile Road over the next few weeks.

Schoolcraft Road

Only one lane will be open on eastbound and westbound Schoolcraft Road under I-275 through mid-December.

Northbound I-275

Northbound I-275 will experience some lane closures this week.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 6, only one lane will be open on northbound I-275 between M-14 and 5 Mile Road in the Livonia/Plymouth Township area.

This week’s I-275 ramp closures

Some freeway ramps to and from I-275 will be closed this week.

The following ramps will be closed each day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 4-6:

Eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14.

The following ramp will be closed daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 4-8:

Westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275.

View our real-time traffic map right here.

You can track lane and ramp closures caused by the Revive 275 project on MDOT’s website here.