Cat escapes from thief after being stolen from Michigan pet store

WALKER, Mich. – Authorities in western Michigan are looking for a cat that was stolen from a Kent County pet store.

According to authorities, someone was caught on video stealing Cole from a Walker pet store. Cole had already been adopted and was waiting to be picked up from the pet store at the time. Police were able to identify the suspect and further investigation revealed the cat escaped from the suspect in Grand Rapids, near Sixth Street Park. The suspected thief no longer has Cole on them.

Police said Cole is chipped, but it would take a “Christmas miracle” to reunite him with the family who had recently adopted him.

They are urging the public to watch out for Cole.