Northbound I-75 closed in Detroit due to crash

Freeway closed at Clay Street

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic, Detroit
I-75 road closed sign (WDIV)

Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

The freeway was closed at Clay Street, exit 54, near the North End area of the city. MDOT cameras show traffic backed up for miles. The westbound and eastbound ramps from I-94 to I-75 north are also closed.

No other information is currently available. Check back for updates.

