Northbound I-75 closed in Detroit due to crash

Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.
The freeway was closed at Clay Street, exit 54, near the North End area of the city. MDOT cameras show traffic backed up for miles. The westbound and eastbound ramps from I-94 to I-75 north are also closed.
No other information is currently available. Check back for updates.
Update: Crash on NB I-75— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 5, 2023
Location: NB I-75 at Clay
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: NB I-75 At Clay FREEWAY CLOSED@Modernize75