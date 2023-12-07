Morning 4: Videos show how organized thieves break into expensive Metro Detroit homes -- and more news

Surveillance cameras capture thieves breaking into a home in Oakland County on Dec. 2, 2023. Image courtesy of surveillance footage shared by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Videos: Organized crews smash glass, use jammers to break into high-end Metro Detroit homes

Organized crews of thieves have been targeting high-end homes across Metro Detroit in recent weeks, breaking in and stealing items of value while avoiding security systems and, mostly, evading capture.

The Oakland County sheriff on Wednesday shared video footage of several local break-ins show how the thieves are getting inside.

See more here.

Michigan State University reportedly taps UNC chancellor as next president

Michigan State University has reportedly selected a new leader.

Learn more here.

Mom of JV football player harassed on video says Farmington High School handled it ‘horribly’

A Metro Detroit mother is once again approaching the administration at Farmington High School in hopes of launching an investigation into what happened to her son two years ago.

See the report here.

Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says

Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.

The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

Read the report here.