Michigan State University reportedly taps UNC chancellor as next president

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz speaks at a news conference about a shooting in a campus building, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Michigan State University has reportedly selected a new leader.

Kevin Guskiewicz, the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is expected to be named as the university’s next president, as early as this Friday, during the next Board of Trustees meeting, according to WLNS.

Guskiewicz has been chancellor at UNC since 2019, and has been a neuroscientist and concussion researcher at UNC since 1995.

Since Lou Anna K. Simon resigned as university president in 2018, Michigan State has had a revolving door of leaders, all while the school has dealt with multiple scandals, including the most recent situation involving football coach Mel Tucker.