Warmup begins with rain on the way: What to know in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday begins milder with lows in the mid- and upper 30s.

We’ll all stay dry today as clouds decrease, with some sunshine peeking through. Highs will be noticeably warmer, rising above average into the mid-40s.

These highs reflect a slight warming trend we’ll experience the next few days.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Even warmer Friday

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Winds will pick up out of the south, with gusts upward of 20-25 mph.

Warm, wet weekend

We could tie a record on Saturday with a forecasted high of 58 degrees. The current record stands at 58 degrees (from 1946) at Metro Airport for December 9th. Interestingly, every record high from the 1st through the 16th is in the 60s except for the 9th!

A low pressure system will move in and bring rain chances with it later on Saturday afternoon/evening. We turn much colder on Sunday with highs around 40 under cloudy skies.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a storm system will shift into the Rockies and High Plains into Friday, bringing strong winds and mountainous snow. Record high temperatures may occur in the central U.S. This weekend, they’ll be heavy rain and high-elevation snow in the Pacific Northwest, and severe thunderstorms will impact the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.