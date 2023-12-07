44º
Join Insider

Local News

Police: 2 teens arrested after stealing tip jars, leading Taylor officers on chase

Suspect pointed what appeared to be gun at employee

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Wayne County, Taylor, Crime

TAYLOR, Mich. – Two teenagers were arrested after police say they stole money from tip jars at two Taylor restaurants and led police on a chase.

Police said the teens stole a tip jar from a Leo’s Coney Island in Taylor and got away with $2. Then they stole a tip jar with around $60 from Sami’s Coney Island in Taylor.

Video from Sami’s Coney Island shows one teen with the hood on his sweatshirt up and pulled tight around his face. He acts like he’s going to order food while the other teen steals the tip jar.

The owner’s teen son chased after them. One of the suspects revealed what appeared to be a real gun, but was later confirmed to be a BB gun.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested after leading police on a chase after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to police. The teens also had removed the license plate from the vehicle they were using.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter