Police: 2 teens arrested after stealing tip jars, leading Taylor officers on chase

TAYLOR, Mich. – Two teenagers were arrested after police say they stole money from tip jars at two Taylor restaurants and led police on a chase.

Police said the teens stole a tip jar from a Leo’s Coney Island in Taylor and got away with $2. Then they stole a tip jar with around $60 from Sami’s Coney Island in Taylor.

Video from Sami’s Coney Island shows one teen with the hood on his sweatshirt up and pulled tight around his face. He acts like he’s going to order food while the other teen steals the tip jar.

The owner’s teen son chased after them. One of the suspects revealed what appeared to be a real gun, but was later confirmed to be a BB gun.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested after leading police on a chase after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to police. The teens also had removed the license plate from the vehicle they were using.