5 top spots for coffee and tea in Detroit

Got a hankering for coffee and tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee and tea hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Avalon International Breads

Topping the list is Avalon International Breads. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, the bakery, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated tea spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Institute Of Bagels

PHOTO: AMANDA I./YELP

Next up is Corktown's Detroit Institute of Bagels, situated at 1236 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee, tea, bagels and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Astro Coffee



Photo: Joyce l./Yelp

Astro Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and more in Millenium Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 269 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2124 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Roasting Plant

Photo: AKIRA O./Yelp

Downtown, check out Roasting Plant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, at 660 Woodward Ave.

5. ASHE Supply Co.

Photo: GERRY C./Yelp

Finally, there's ASHE Supply Co., a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews. Stop by 1555 Broadway St. to hit up the cafe and coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea, accessories and apparel, the next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline