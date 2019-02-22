Video showing mail carrier being attacked by dog in Detroit goes viral

A video showing a mail carrier in Detroit getting attacked by a dog Friday is garnering widespread attention on social media. (Photo courtesy of Facebook.)

DETROIT - A video showing a mail carrier in Detroit getting attacked by a dog Friday is garnering widespread attention on social media.

The video was shared on Facebook more than 18,000 times. It features the dog attacking the mail carrier and people intervening to help the victim.

At one point a woman approaches the dog and begins hitting it with a broom to get it away from the mail carrier. Another man was spotted throwing a garbage can at the dog to help.

A representative from the United States Postal Service said the company is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation. The condition of the mail carrier is unknown.

The attack happened on Ardmore Street south of 8 Mile Road. The dog managed to bite through the mail carrier's shoes. EMS transported the victim to a hospital.

