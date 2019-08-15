Detroit's 4 top bakeries (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best bakeries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Avalon International Breads

Topping the list is Avalon International Breads. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive bakery in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp.

Avalon International Breads sells a variety of breads that range from ciabatta to rye. Look for the Corktown cinnamon raisin bread or the Mack Avenue Marble rye with a little molasses. Also, expect sweets such as scones, peanut butter cookies and brioche sticky buns.

2. Narrow Way Cafe & Shop

photo: sara y./yelp

Bagley's Narrow Way Cafe & Shop, located at 19331 Livernois Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery and cafe, which offers juices, smoothies and more, five stars out of 52 reviews.

Choose from a list of baked goods daily such as an s'mores whoopie pie, cinnamon raisin bagel, spinach feta brioche, banana bread, carrot cake and much more. Add any fruity smoothie or an iced or hot coffee on the side.

3. Astoria Pastry Shop

photo: m m./yelp

Astoria Pastry Shop, a bakery that offers desserts and more located downtown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 379 Yelp reviews. Head over to 541 Monroe St. to see for yourself.

Opened since 1971 by the Teftis family, Astoria Pastry Shop offers a wide selection of baked goods that consists of tortes, cakes, cheesecakes, honey pastries, chocolate and more. Try the chocolate cannoli, pumpkin spice cheesecake, black forest torte or a turkey and cheese croissant.

4. Good Cakes and Bakes

Photo: jamie c./Yelp

And then there's Good Cakes and Bakes, a Bagley favorite with 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews. Stop by 19363 Livernois Ave. to hit up the bakery and vegan spot, which offers cupcakes and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

Good Cakes and Bakes serves cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, breakfast breads and soup. Indulge in any number of sweets such as a chocolate covered raisin cookie, sweet potato pound cake, a toasted coconut cupcake and peanut butter bars.

