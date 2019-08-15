New cocktail bar and restaurant Friend & Associate now open in Downtown

A new cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Friend & Associate, the fresh addition is located at 501 Monroe in Downtown.

Friend & Associate serves up various meats, appetizers, salads, soups, pasta, desserts and more. On the menu, look for duck fat fried chicken and waffles with brie and hollandaise and the carbonara made with lamb pancetta, English pea, garlic and Parmesan. There is also an extensive wine, cocktail and beer list to order from.

Friend & Associate has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

M. F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 11, wrote,"This place is really good! The food was excellent, the service was on point and the restaurant itself is gorgeous."

Yelper Amada S. added, "The duck fat fries, bread and butter and chicken schnitzel were some of our favorites. One thing that stood out was the escargot."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Friend & Associate is open from 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

