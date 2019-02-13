Father of Oakland County Child Killer victim works to make sure case is never forgotten

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - As we take a closer look at the Oakland County Child Killer case this week, we're hearing from those who have a real stake in unraveling the mystery that's frustrated investigators for more than four decades.

Barry King, whose son, Timmy, was the fourth and final known victim, is heavily involved in the case as he does everything possible to ensure the case is not forgotten.

Hear from King in the video above.

By March of 1977, three children had been abducted: Mark Stebbins, from Ferndale; Jill Robinson, from Royal Oak; and Kristen Mihelich, from Berkley. At that point, terrified families became certain the murders were the work of a serial killer

In Birmingham, the King family was about to find out that the Oakland County Child Killer was not done yet.

Search for killer continues decades later

Police and prosecutors have a white board with their top 19 suspects on it.

Some are in jail, some are dead, and none have been charged with the death of the four children.

