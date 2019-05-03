Macomb County corrections deputy facing criminal charges arraigned

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Two Macomb County deputies have been criminally charged for incidents that happened while they were on duty, according to Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Ryan Stateler was charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arraigned Friday in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township.

Stateler was given a $25,000 personal bond and placed on house arrest with a tether. He is scheduled to return to court at 8:30 a.m. on May 15 for a probable cause conference. Stateler is a Macomb County resident.

On Mar. 3, a female inmate reported to staff that she engaged in sexual relations with Stateler. The sexual relations included digital penetration on three separate dates. Macomb County detectives investigated the complaint and located evidence to corroborate the inmate’s statements.

The second deputy is James Stanley, 39. He is also a Macomb County resident.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was launched into two use of force incidents involving Stanley.

These incidents occurred on two separate dates. On July 11, 2018 an inmate was brought into the Macomb County Jail.

Due to the behavior of the inmate while in a holding cell, he was placed into a restraint chair by several corrections deputies for his own safety.

While placing the inmate in the chair, the inmate’s head was pushed into the chair with excessive force by Stanley causing him to get a bloody and swollen nose.

On Sept. 23, 2018 an inmate was going to be placed into a restraint chair for his safety. During the process of attempting to place the inmate into the restraint chair, Stanley discharged a taser into the inmate’s chest against department policy, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

