Macomb County Jail officers accused of excessive force, sex act on inmates in separate cases

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Charges were announced Thursday against two Macomb County Jail officers accused of using excessive force and performing a sex act on inmates in separate incidents, officials said.

Sgt. James Stanley, 39, is accused of assault and battery after he allegedly put an inmate into a restraint chair with enough force to give him a bloody nose last July.

Police said two months later, Stanley used a Taser on an inmate who wasn't resisting while being secured in the restraint chair.

The second set of charges stems from a March 22 incident, when a female inmate reported having sexual contact with an officer.

That report got immediate action from the sheriff, and the 25-year-old will be arraigned Friday, police said.

Both incidents cast a shadow over what Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said is a majority of good officers doing good work.

The excessive force was discovered as part of a review of the department's policies regarding restraining, officials said.

Stanley is currently on leave from the department and will return to court in June. The 25-year-old officer is no longer with the department, according to authorities.

